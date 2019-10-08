Burglars significantly damage two Canberra stores

UPDATE: A GORDAN man, 33, has been charged in relation to the two aggravated burglaries.

The man was located and arrested in Monash. He has since been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and breach of bail. 

A HAWKER business and a Curtin business were significantly damaged when burglars rammed into the stores early this morning (October 9). 

Police have not released the names of the stores but say they attended a business in Hawker at about 3.24am after a dark grey coloured Toyota Kluger allegedly drove into the front of the store. After, a person allegedly entered the store through the broken glass door but left empty handed.

Then, at about 3.30am a second aggravated burglary was reported at a Curtin business with a vehicle matching the same description.

The car was later was seen driving through the intersection of Melrose Drive and Launceston Drive, Phillip, and on Athllon Drive towards Sulwood Drive.

A vehicle matching the same description was located burnt out in Monash at about 4am.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6446800.

