Burglary suspect tries fleeing on a bicycle

A SUSPECTED burglar was caught by police as he rode away from a home in Abercorn Crescent, Isabella Plains, on a bicycle yesterday morning (Septemeber 14).

Police say the 24-year-old man was caught carrying a large amount of suspected stolen property at the intersection of Abercorn Crescent and Candelo Place at about 10.15am.

The suspect attempted to ride away from police, but was apprehended.

He is facing charges of burglary, unlawful possession of stolen property, possess knife without reasonable excuse, going equipped for theft, possess a prohibited substance, possess a declared substance without authorisation and breach good behaviour order.

