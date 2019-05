POLICE are calling for public help to find 14-year-old Bradley Bennitt after he went missing on Tuesday (April 30).

The teenager was last seen at Westfield Belconnen early in the afternoon.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 176cm (5’9”) tall, with short dark brown hair, hazel eyes and of slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black adidas pants.

Anyone who has seen Bradley or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.