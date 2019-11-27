Can you name this unusual banksia?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS morning (Wednesday, November 27) saw the launch at the Australian National Botanic Gardens of the National Parks Conservation Trust, formed to connect people with conservation projects that protect Australia’s unique plants, animals and cultural heritage.

To introduce people to the new trust, Parks Trust spokesman Craig Connelly said a competition had been launched to confer a common name on a unique banksia growing in the Australian National Botanic Gardens. With pink new foliage, leaves turning deep purple in cold weather, and an irresistible attraction for birds, bees and butterflies, this unusual banksia needs a name before it can be available to home gardeners.

The trust will channel donations straight to in-the-field projects to protect the future for Australia’s natural world and cultural heritage.

Mr Connelly said: “We want the public to be confident that the projects they’re supporting are informed by the knowledge and experience of world-leading scientists, traditional owner groups, skilled park managers and indigenous communities.”

Mr Connelly added that a collaborative relationship with Parks Australia would plug them into that network.

The Parks Trust will seek support for conservation projects covering 58 Australian Marine Parks, the Australian National Botanic Gardens and spectacular Commonwealth national parks including dual-World Heritage listed Kakadu National Park and Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

