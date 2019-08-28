Canberra gets Australia’s first electric fire truck

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIA’S first plug-in, hybrid, electric fire truck is being engineered and brought to Canberra.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) and the ACT government will work with fire vehicle manufacturer Rosenbauer, to pioneer the engineering of the “Concept Fire Truck”, to suit Australian fire services, according to Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman.

“The development of the plug-in hybrid electric fire truck is an important first step towards transitioning to a zero emissions emergency vehicle fleet,” Mr Gentleman says.

“The Rosenbauer Concept Fire Truck technology offers a fully electric drive with a diesel range extender, capable of carrying an identical inventory to the current ACT Fire & Rescue fleet.

“Firefighter safety and comfort will be at the forefront of the design with better use of space and greater crew protection. The vehicle will be ergonomically designed and include a walk in, walk out entry to support firefighters’ knees and backs as they move in and out of the vehicle.

“The transition to a single electric fire truck would see a reduction of diesel fuel consumption by approximately 185,000 litres and a reduction of engine oil disposal by approximately 400 litres over a ten-year period.

“This partnership will help bring this technology to the market and is expected to lead to the first fully operational Plug-in Hybrid Electric Fire truck in the Asia-Pacific region by 2022.”