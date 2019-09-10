Canberra man turns ‘solace’ into a winning poem

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Winning poet John Foulcher

ONCE again a Canberra poet has won the $10,000 Australian Catholic University Prize for Poetry.

John Foulcher received the prize money for his entry “Revising Casuarinas”, selected ahead of “Single Women in Their Later” by Canberra’s Geoff Page who won the $5000 second prize and “October Morning After Rain” by Mark Tredinnick of Bowral, who won the $3000 third prize.

Of note is the fact that Tredinnick won the first prize in 2016 and Page in 2017.

Highly commended were “Last Night on Mount Zion” by Anne Benjamin from Toongabbie, NSW, “The Blackwood River’s Song” by Rose van Son from Burswood, WA, and “The Whale” by Frank Corso from Sydenham, VIC.

Almost 600 poems were submitted from every state and territory and the winner, judged in a “blind” format to ensure impartiality, was chosen from a shortlist of 53.

The office of the vice president at the university, led by Father Anthony Casamento, sponsors the ACU Prize for Poetry with the goal of continuing the tradition of the Catholic Church as a key patron of the arts.

The prize was judged by Australian poet, academic and critic Chris Wallace-Crabbe, who singled out Foulcher’s poem for its “richly coloured response” to this year’s theme of solace.

“True poems are both dense and light, musical and natural, rich and simple,” he said.

“Theirs is an art of concentrating paradox… and telling final truths. All the shortlisted poems this year underwrote such artistic need for balance, colour and – above all – truth. You might say that, in the end they were like strong horses at Flemington, one of which beats several others by a short half head.”

The poems will be published in the 2019 ACU Prize for Poetry chapbook which is available for purchase by emailing aculiteratureprize@acu.edu.au

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBusinesses urged to take part in coffee cup trial
Next articleAngry voters take it out on impartial planners, too
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply