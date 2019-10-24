Canberra’s experimental art festival’s back

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’S two and a half years since the last “You Are Here” festival and the organisers say they’re doing things a little differently.

The new look festival will run over three days this weekend in pockets of Civic and Braddon, offering patrons “the chance to go deeper, slow down” in what they call “a live snapshot of the best of Canberra’s experimental and independent arts scene”, which includes artists who participated in an artist development program over the past six months.

One such is the closing event, ”The Trouble Makers”, billed as “a participatory performance meet dinner party meet stand-up comedy” created by Canberra-born Noemie Huttner-Koros, an indigenous performance-maker, writer, producer and interdisciplinary artist who recently graduated from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

There’s 31 events on the program, but You Are Here kicks off in Garema Place at 1pm on Friday, October 25, with Daniel Savage’s augmented reality app “(AR)boreal” starting a digital forest that will grow all weekend.

Later at 6pm on the median strip on Northbourne Avenue, between Alinga Street and London Circuit, will come alive to the voice of Sebastian Field in “Somnambulist”, where Pablo Latona and Cathy Petocz will tour The Smallest Gallery, while around the comer at Smiths Alternative, Aeon Arts will present a Ceramic Salon which also runs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

In Gorman Arts Centre from 6pm, Rebus Theatre will be running their brand of “Forum Theatre”, which is about access to justice systems for people with disability, while at the old Phoenix, Nicci Haynes, Deb di Centa and Shags, will be creating a live projection, which will see dance and sound completely responsive to the moment in “Dark Mutter”.

Saturday afternoon will see Verity Lane transformed with brand new work by artist byrd, a performance by Somebody’s Aunt, “Sonic Alchemy” has perfumes that are literal interpretations of songs, artworks and topics and Loose Leaf will display its “Hover Wreath”.

At the Courtyard Theatre, Ben Drury plans to subvert gig culture in “Blankets”, Steph Van Berkel and Tom Woodward run “The Somnotheque”, a durational concert to sleep through, while projection works by Natsuko Yonezawa and Nicci Haynes will be seen in the lane.

Sunday highlights includes a new live-scored film work-in-progress, “Draifa”, by Hannah de Feyter, who will be in discussion about the intersections of being an artist-parent in Glebe Park.

You Are Here festival, various locations in Civic and Braddon, Friday, October 25, to Sunday, October 27. Most events free but some require bookings. Visit youareherecanberra.com.au