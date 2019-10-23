Canberra’s own France celebrates 75 years

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Alliance Française de Canberra is marking its 75th birthday in style this weekend.

Celebrations kick off on Friday (October 25) when the French Ambassador Christophe Penot will welcome MPs, government officials, Francophone ambassadors, leaders of French-speaking institutions and French businesses and the visiting directors of all the Australian Alliances to a reception at his residence.

Then, on Saturday afternoon at 5pm an olive tree will be planted in memory of the late Helmut Loofs-Wissowa, the former French Foreign Legionnaire and graduate of the Sorbonne. He was an archaeology lecturer at the ANU and was twice president of the Alliance Française de Canberra, where he oversaw the construction of the current premises.

Later that night, Saturday, October 26, the “Formed in the Forties French Party”, will be celebrated with a 1940s theme in “Maison de France”, which was officially opened by Gough Whitlam in 1974.

Guests will dress in the “tricolours”, red, white and blue, set against a timeline across one wall depicting the history of the Alliance, which started with just 10 members in 1944. It’ll also tell the stories of students.

Entertainment provided by Jumptown dancers will continue the ’40s theme, as will the sit down dinner curated by Buvette head chef Fabien Wagnon.

There will also be a display of shortlisted competition entries by University of Canberra design students, who are competing to be the winning design for the renovation of the building in 2020.

On Sunday a movie party complete with party games for young people organised by the French Scouts, popcorn, drinks, and a big 75th birthday cake will be held at Palace Electric Cinemas in Acton, where the family French language film “Les vacances de Petit Nicolas”, will be screened.

Deadlines to book for Saturday’s party close today, Wednesday, October 23. All details and bookings at afcanberra.com.au