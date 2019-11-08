Canberra’s south prepares for a day-long party

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“I’VE discovered a new way to make fire,” Aboriginal comedian Constantina Bush told a happy crowd at Tuggeranong Arts Centre today (November 8) at the launch of SouthFest.

Her new fire-making technique proved to be an old one but a good one as she sang Bruce Springsteen’s “Fire”, looking ahead to “Queer Stage”, TCA’s contribution to the festival. That’s to be a main-stage line up of LGBTQ performers, including Bush herself, yodelling drag queen LayDee KinMee, indigenous electro tribal pop duo The Merindas and electronic duo Electric Fields, all hosted by comedian Sean Choolburra.

This morning, the idea was to give everyone a taste of the entertainment to come, with ANU School of Music pianist Ronan Apcar and Fresh Funk-trained dancers from St Mary MacKillop College on hand to join Bush and comedy star Chris Ryan on stage.

MLA Nicole Lawder, while visibly enjoying the Springsteen number, was keen to stress to those present that an event like SouthFest “makes you know how important community is” while CEO of the Tuggeranong Art Centre, Rauny Worm, said it was clear the south side of Canberra wanted to celebrate.

“We’re a community that knows how to party,” she said.

Featuring 200 stall holders, performers and activities, some of the highlights will be the new Pop Culture And Tabletop Gaming Expo, the Community Connect Hub with community art and a cake decorating competition, the Vikings pop-up sports and health well-being precinct and a preschool play zone and YWCA Youth Zone.

Transport Australia is offering free ticketless bus travel on all Tuggeranong routes and from Tuggeranong Park and ride locations on the day.

“Southfest,” in the streets and laneways of Tuggeranong Town Centre, 10am-3pm, Saturday, November 16, all welcome.