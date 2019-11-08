Canberra’s south prepares for a day-long party

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Aboriginal comedian Constantina Bush makes “Fire”.

“I’VE discovered a new way to make fire,” Aboriginal comedian Constantina Bush told a happy crowd at Tuggeranong Arts Centre today (November 8) at the launch of SouthFest.

Her new fire-making technique proved to be an old one but a good one as she sang Bruce Springsteen’s “Fire”, looking ahead to “Queer Stage”, TCA’s contribution to the festival. That’s to be a main-stage line up of LGBTQ performers, including Bush herself, yodelling drag queen LayDee KinMee, indigenous electro tribal pop duo The Merindas and electronic duo Electric Fields, all hosted by comedian Sean Choolburra.

Fresh Funk-trained dancers from St Mary MacKillop College

This morning, the idea was to give everyone a taste of the entertainment to come, with ANU School of Music pianist Ronan Apcar and Fresh Funk-trained dancers from St Mary MacKillop College on hand to join Bush and comedy star Chris Ryan on stage.

MLA Nicole Lawder, while visibly enjoying the Springsteen number, was keen to stress to those present that an event like SouthFest “makes you know how important community is” while CEO of the Tuggeranong Art Centre, Rauny Worm, said it was clear the south side of Canberra wanted to celebrate.

“We’re a community that knows how to party,” she said.

Featuring 200 stall holders, performers and activities, some of the highlights will be the new Pop Culture And Tabletop Gaming Expo, the Community Connect Hub with community art and a cake decorating competition, the Vikings pop-up sports and health well-being precinct and a preschool play zone and YWCA Youth Zone.

Transport Australia is offering free ticketless bus travel on all Tuggeranong routes and from Tuggeranong Park and ride locations on the day.

“Southfest,” in the streets and laneways of Tuggeranong Town Centre, 10am-3pm, Saturday, November 16, all welcome.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleHave you seen Glen?
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply