‘Cavs’ to host season finale

THE Canberra Cavalry will host the season finale at MIT Ballpark in Narrabundah this weekend after securing a spot in the Australian Baseball League playoffs by winning two games in Brisbane last weekend.

The season finale will see the Cavs take on southwest division leaders, Perth Heat, who the Cavalry defeated in the semi-finals last year.

The new Baseball League playoff structure will see five teams playing over the next few days. Among these teams are some top Calvary performers such as American import Zach Wilson leads the League with 12 home-runs.

All games will be accompanied by entertainment off-field, including include the finals of the Starlite Concert Series.

Game times:

Game 1: 7pm, Thursday, January 17

Game : 7pm, Friday, January 18.

Game 3: 7pm, Saturday, January 19.

Game 4: 11am, Sunday, January 20. Family Fun Day where under 12s are admitted free and there will be children’s activities.

Canberra Cavalry, MIT Ballpark, Goyder Street, Narrabundah. Bookings and information at canberracavalry.com.au