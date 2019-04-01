Celebrating 25 years of CIMF with Bach

CANBERRA International Music Festival’s artistic director Roland Peelman is making the music of J.S. Bach central to the festival’s 25th anniversary edition.

He will discuss and perform the Prelude and Fugue in B minor from “The Well-Tempered Clavier”, Book I, BWV 869 and the “Chromatic Fantasia” and “Fugue in D Minor”, BWV 903, in a precursor recital to the May event.

Peelman was born in Belgium but has been active in Australia for more than 30 years as a conductor, pianist and artistic director. He has been artistic director of the Canberra International Music Festival since 2015.

Lunchtime Concert, Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40pm to 1.20pm, Wednesday, April 3. No bookings required. Tickets at the door.

Canberra International Music Festival, May 2-12. Bookings to cimf.org.au