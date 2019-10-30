Celebrity designer Alex Perry stars in M16 fundraiser

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CELEBRITY fashion designer Alex Perry will talk the fashion talk and schmooze with arts patrons at M16 Artspace’s increasingly popular swanky fundraiser at The Ottoman.

Perry, one of Australia’s fashion designers, whose creations have been worn by HRH Crown Princess Mary, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, has also had his designs seen on the front covers of “Vogue Australia”, “Harper’s Bazaar Australia”, “Marie Claire”, “InStyle” and “Good Weekend”.

He is also a top media personality as a judge for ten seasons on “Australia’s Next Top Model”, a judge on “Asia’s Next Top Model” and the host of “The Real Housewives of Melbourne” reunion.

The champagne fundraising dinner on October 19 will include an informal Q&A between Perry and M16Artspace chair Vasiliki Nihas. The evening also includes a silent art auction of works by the many M16 Artspace artists. The ticket price ($95) will also go as a donation to M16 Artspace.

Earlier in the day, there’s a new add-on where, in a private room at The Ottoman, a small group of patrons will get to ask Perry everything they ever wanted to know about “the seamier side of not only surviving but thriving in the fashion industry”.

Meantime entries to the 2019 M16 Drawing Prize close this Friday.

Fundraising lunch, The Ottoman, 9 Broughton Street, Barton, 12pm-2pm, Tuesday, November 19, followed by the champagne dinner at 7pm. Bookings for both events to eventbrite.com.au