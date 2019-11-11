Chinese developer stumps up for Soldier On

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CHINESE-born Australian property developer Chau Chak Wing announced that he will donate $500,000 to the national not-for-profit organisation Soldier On at its head quarters in Canberra today (November 11).

Soldier On chairman Peter Leahy described the donation as significant and said it will allow the organisation to continue its vital work in helping service people and their families build successful and vibrant futures.

“We are saving lives almost every day and [this donation] will help us save the lives of our soldiers and veterans,” Mr Leahy said.

In a speech, which was translated to English by an interpreter, Chau Chak Wing said he was honoured to make the announcement on Remembrance Day, the day women and men from the Australian Defence Force are remembered for their ultimate sacrifice.

“We want every man and woman who served to live a life of health and quality and for this reason I’ve supported Soldier On,” he said.

New Soldier On CEO Ivan Slavich was also at the announcement and said in the short six weeks he’s been in the role, he’s had people come to him and say that Soldier On has saved their lives.

“This funding will make a difference to the lives of many Australian veterans and their families,” he said.

“Soldier On has proven that our programs are comprehensive and relevant, they help our veterans and their families build better futures post their service. The challenge now is to expand our programs and services across all areas of the nation where veterans are based but find themselves without support.”