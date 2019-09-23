City art show draws in a big crowd

American visitors buy Margaret Carr’s “Magpie”.

THE Queanbeyan Art Society’s twelfth annual city art show, “In the Heart of Canberra”, is now in full swing in a big tent in Civic – and paintings are going like hot cakes.

Open for nine days over Floriade, the show sees local artists descend on a large tent in City Walk to exhibit and sell their art. As paintings are sold, they walk away with their new owners and are replaced by others.

The art tent in City Walk.

Society president Barry Cranston told “CityNews” that this year’s event had been heavily patronised.

He said the first sale will be going to America. Margaret Carr’s image, “Magpie”, reminded the visitors of their birds at home, he said.

“In The Heart of Canberra”, City Walk, Canberra, daily 8.30am to 4.30pm. All welcome, all art for sale.

 

