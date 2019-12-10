Clock’s ticking, time to get those presents sorted

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Clock’s ticking, here are some ideas to get those presents sorted for Christmas. This is a sponsored post.

Mike’s got Christmas covered inside out

WITH 300 different types of Christmas baubles, the Christmas Emporium has everything needed to decorate and celebrate Christmas in style, says owner Mike.

Having recently expanded to an exciting new location on Gladstone Street in Fyshwick, Mike says the shop is unlike any other Christmas store.

“This year, due to demand we have included a select range of outdoor lights and decorations,” says Mike.

This includes a new line of neon Christmas light strips, which Mike believes can’t be sourced in any other shop in the ACT.

And, in popular festive shapes such as a santa in a sleigh, the lights make attractive and sophisticated outdoor displays, says Mike.

“We have increased our range of outdoor lighting and also stock dual solar and electric outdoor lights, curtains and icicle-style lights, some with remote controls,” says Mike.

“We also have some lovely Canberra themed baubles and decorations that feature images of Canberra which are perfect gifts for visitors.”

Christmas Emporium at Hang Ups, 72 Gladstone Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 0312 or email info@hangups.com.au

Theatrical gift brings lasting cheer

A GIFT certificate from “The Q” – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, is a great present for anyone at Christmas, with a range of performances to choose from its 2020 season, says a spokeswoman from The Q.

“A gift certificate gives ongoing Christmas cheer and people can choose the show they want to see during the year,” she says.

“It’s just the ticket for those who are hard to buy for.”

From “Spice Night”, starring Singaporean YouTube star Hirzi Zulkiflie, and “Playlist”, in which five young women talk about their favourite female pop stars, to a variety of immersive comedy theatre, scripted plays and musicals, 2020 is set to be an exciting season, she says.

In the lead-up to Christmas, The Q says “The Divine Miss Bette Christmas Special” is a festive treat with Catherine Alcorn’s fabulous homage to Bette Midler revamped to be bigger, better and even more impressive as she oozes charm and charisma channelling her idol.

“With lots of Miss Midler’s well known songs and well-presented patter, Catherine Alcorn’s show is guaranteed to warm the coldest of Christmas nuts and her live band promises to jingle your bells”, says The Q.

“The Divine Miss Bette Christmas Special”, at The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, December 18-21. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

Drought-hardy trees for a native Christmas

THERE are lots of native plant alternatives for Christmas trees and plenty of drought-hardy gift ideas in store at Cool Country Natives in Pialligo, says owner Karen Brien.

Karen suggests Woolly Bush, NSW Christmas Bush or Grevillea (“Lady O”) as a native Christmas tree.

With a growing team of 10 knowledgeable staff, Karen says the whole team takes the time to happily talk to customers and help them with any queries.

Shoppers can find groundcovers, grasses, ferns, climbers and small-to-large shrubs and trees such as acacia, banksia, crowea, daisies, ferns and grevillea.

Cool Country Natives also stocks and propagates a range of locally endemic species to the Canberra region.

“Native plants are drought hardy and the choice is getting bigger every year with the increase of good wholesale growers,” she says.

Karen says they give a discount to members of the Australian Native Plant Society and Friends of the Australian National Botanic Gardens.

And if people can’t get to the nursery before Christmas, Cool Country Natives will be hosting markets in the New Year on the first Saturday of February, March, April and May.

Cool Country Natives, 5A Beltana Road, Pialligo. Call 6257 6666 or 0402 307275, email retail@coolcountrynatives.com.au or visit coolcountrynatives.com.au

The gift of flying

EVER fancied being the captain of a commercial jet plane, cruising over the Swiss Alps or making a tricky landing in a major city airport? A virtual flight with Jet Flight Simulator Canberra makes a unique Christmas present, where people can “fly” around the world without leaving town, says owner Trevor Vickers.

It’s as close to the real thing as it gets, he says, with a cockpit of screens and indicators that need to be monitored and all real-life aircraft check-lists required.

People can pretty much go anywhere they like, with 22,000 airports in the database, he says.

“Some people want to do daredevil stunts and fly under the Sydney Harbour Bridge, or land in the old Hong Kong Kai Tak Airport, which closed in 1998 as it was so dangerous,” says Trevor.

“Others want to fly along the Thames or go to Paris.”

Trevor says they have just moved the business from Fyshwick to north Lyneham, where there’s plentiful parking and it’s more accessible, being on the ground floor.

The flight simulator is based on the Boeing 737-800NG and is run by professional pilots who, Trevor says, will show “captains” a few of the basic checks and relevant features needed to be ready for take-off.

People can even choose the weather conditions for the flight, he says.

“For some people, it’s about piloting the plane, learning all about the primary controls, instruments and procedures, and for others it’s more about the sightseeing aspect,” Trevor says.

Jet Flight Simulator Canberra, 4 Montford Crescent, Lyneham. Call 0438 834026 or visit jetflightsimulatorcanberra.com.au

Christine’s retro ideas for a unique day

MAKE the Christmas table more festive with antique or retro crockery, glass and silverware, says the owner of Down Memory Lane, Christine Lund.

“Vintage cutlery, glassware and china look wonderful on the festive table and can make great gifts too,” she says.

Located in Fyshwick, Christine says the family-run collectables store has Royal Doulton dinnerware sets in at the moment, which are perfect for adding that extra special twist to a festive gathering.

It also sells other collectables such as kitchenalia, linen, lamps, pictures, mirrors, glass, silver, crystal, china, cameras, tools and radios, as well as furniture, clothes, jewellery, accessories, books and toys.

“We specialise in secondhand antiques that are usable as well as beautiful and unique,” she says.

“We also stock good quality new items that are useful or decorative.”

Christine says she grew up with her aunts having antique stores so it’s something she has always loved.

“It you’re downsizing, moving or cleaning up, and you have anything suitable, please give us a call,” Christine says.

“We can also make house calls.”

She says the store will be open every day until Christmas Eve, and will only close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Down Memory Lane, 34 Geelong Street, Fyshwick. Call 6228 1048 or visit downmemorylane.net.au

David’s got scooters to ‘envy’

COOKIES Cycles is making gift buying easy by offering shoppers the option to layby items from the store’s large range of skateboards, scooters and bikes, says owner David Cook.

And he says he can store any items on layby right up to Christmas Eve.

“Now is the time to come in and layby for Christmas,” he says.

“We have the new ‘2020 Envy Prodigy Series 8’ scooters which are really popular.”

Cookies Cycles stocks everything from balance bikes and three-wheel scooters for the little ones, up to larger scooters to skateboards, mountain bikes, electric bikes and road bikes, BMX bikes for the racer as well as street and park riders.

“We’ve got folding electric bikes, low step and flat bar, and kits that you can use to convert your current bike into an electric bike,” says David, who’s been in the industry for 35 years, and opened the shop in September 2015 to cater for the family cyclist.

He says they also have a large range of parts and accessories for all the products they sell.

Cookies Cycles, 227 Flemington Road, Franklin. Call 6242 0338, email shop@cookiescycles.com.au or visit cookiescycles.com.au