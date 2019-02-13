Coins celebrate 60 years of ‘Mr Squiggle’

THE Royal Australian Mint is commemorating 60 years of “Mr Squiggle” with the release of limited edition coins in Woolworths supermarkets from today (February 13).

Four $2 coin designs, with one released each week, have been produced by the Mint with depictions of the beloved TV character and his friends “Gus the Snail”, “Bill the Steam Shovel” and “Blackboard”.

Rebecca Hetherington, daughter of Mr Squiggle creator Norman Hetherington said: “lt’s such an honour to have the Royal Australian Mint and Woolworths immortalise my father’s work in this unique way.”

General manager of programs at Woolworths, Rod Evenden said the $2 coins would only be in registers for a limited time.

There will be a staggered release of the coins over the coming weeks and also be a limited release of a collectable coin album at a cost of $15, which in addition to the four $2 coins, will also include two $1 coins and a special 1 cent coin.



The Mr Squiggle coin collection is available for purchase from today at ramint.gov.au, woolworths.com.au or by phoning 1300 652020.