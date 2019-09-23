Come to the cabaret, old chum

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s week includes cabaret and lots of theatre in her latest Arts in the City column.

ALL the excitement of a Parisian-themed revue will be seen in “Cabaret de Paris”, starring Australian-born Marissa Burgess, the longest-serving performer in the Moulin Rouge’s 120-year history along with a 15-strong cast. Billed as “a burlesque, hip-hop, circus mash-up”, the show’s at The Playhouse, October 4-5. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

KIRSTY Budding has scored a coup in acquiring the rights to Kate Mulvany’s stage adaptation of the novel by Craig Silvey’s bestseller, “Jasper Jones”. Set in a small town in 1960s WA, the story sees indigenous teenager Jasper Jones blamed for a crime he did not commit. But bookworm Charlie and Jasper set out to solve the crime themselv

es. At Courtyard Studio, October 2-5, book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

CHILD Players ACT is celebrating its 15th year with “Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There”. The unique “Child Play” program, developed by artistic director BJ Anyos, gives children aged 10-16 the opportunity to learn all aspects of theatre with training provided in acting and backstage skills. Theatre@BCS, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, October 4-12. Book at canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

CANBERRA student Estella Brown has been awarded a National Institute of Dramatic Art Open Equity Scholarship to train under the NIDA Open program, to be held late this month at Daramalan College.

LAKESPEARE & Co. is launching new ways of making Shakespeare more engaging for Canberrans. Apart from its centrepiece Shakespeare by the Lakes III, there’ll be an inaugural winter season at the National Portrait Gallery in July and Shakespeare Down the Pub, as well as workshops such as the popular Verse Nerds. But they’re completely reliant on corporate and public support. Queries to info@lakespeare.com.

QUEANBEYAN’S newest arts space, The Hive, came third out of 21 projects in a recent competitive community funding drive but has, in the process, learnt a lot, established a database and turned itself into a hive of cultural activity, packing art-lovers into the yellow house on Crawford Street during the drive. Following the closure of FORM Gallery, The Hive has taken on sponsorship to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council Arts Awards for 2019 and will offer its exhibition space to the winner.