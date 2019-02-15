Confirmed: ‘Canberra Times’ up for sale again

“THE Canberra Times” is on the auction block again with news this week that Macquarie Capital has been commissioned to find a buyer for the paper and its associated titles in the former Fairfax regional and rural newspaper division.

Writing on guardian.com.au, columnist Amanda Meade reports that beyond the Canberra daily, the “Newcastle Herald”, the “Examiner”, the “Border Mail”, the “Courier”, “Illawarra Mercury”, “The Land”, “Queensland Country Life” and “Stock and Land” are to be sold by new owner the Nine Entertainment Group.

” Suffice to say, staff on those papers are worried,” she says.