Conservation head calls for urgent gas reduction

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Helen Oakey. Photo: Danielle Nohra

THE Conservation Council ACT has today (December 5) launched a petition calling on the ACT government to speed up its phase out of gas and immediately stop the roll out of gas infrastructure to new suburbs. 

In a recent submission to the “ACT Government’s Sustainable Energy Policy 2021-2025”, the Conservation Council recommended that the government urgently set a timeline for the phase-out of gas to allow for a smooth transition away from it.

“While the ACT government’s recent climate change strategy sets a timeline for a phasing out gas by 2045, the climate emergency we are facing calls for urgent action to cut greenhouse emissions, and a timeline to get off gas by 2030 would be realistic and more ambitious,” Conservation Council ACT executive director Helen Oakey.

“We are the only jurisdiction in Australia that currently mandates gas infrastructure in every new development as an essential service.

“Removing this requirement is the first step to phasing out gas; the very next step is to ensure that the government stops the roll out of gas infrastructure to all new suburbs, and that newly constructed houses are prevented from reconnecting to the gas network.

“Gas is a fossil fuel, and now makes up around 20 per cent of the ACT’s greenhouse emissions, so why allow new developments and residences to even start on gas when there are easy alternatives for home heating, cooking and hot water?

“There are many benefits to householders giving up gas – the financial incentive of not paying two connection charges, no longer using fossil fuels to run your home, and having access to efficient and safe technologies like induction cooktops and heat pumps for hot water and home heating and cooling (split systems).”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBus usage drops in three Canberra regions
Next articleMorrison cuts a swathe through the public service
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply