News Crash closes road in Hume By CityNews - September 12, 2019 MOTORISTS are urged to avoid an area in Hume after a vehicle crashed on Sheppard Street this afternoon (September 12). Paramedics are assessing one patient for minor injuries. Local road closures are in effect.