‘Creatures’ back for two shows

AFTER a recent tour of regional NSW for HIT Productions, Pigeonhole Theatre’s “Playhouse Creatures” is back in town for two nights only, this time at Theatre 3.

Directed by Jordan Best, with original music by Matt Webster, the play by April DeAngelis features the talents of Natasha Vickery Yanina Clifton Lainie Hart Liz Bradley Karen Vickery, who play ﬁve of the most famous real-life English actresses to appear on the public stage in the late 17th century London, including Nell Gwynn and Mary Betterton.

An often moving account of the lives of Restoration era actresses as curiosities, sex objects and professional artists, the play is contemporary in tone and preoccupations even while looking at the lives and struggles of the ﬁrst English actresses.

Pigeonhole says that the show, first staged at The Q in 2016, has now played in four states and two countries.

It’s even been seen by Prince Albert of Monaco in the Princess Grace Theatre.

“Playhouse Creatures”, Theatre 3, Repertory Lane, New Acton, April 16 and 17, bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.