Cube punch knocks victim unconscious

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A VICTIM was knocked unconscious after allegedly being punched in the head by a man at Cube Nightclub early on Saturday (June 29) morning.

The offender, who was wearing a white hooded jumper, had a brief altercation with the victim on the dancefloor at Cube at about 4am.

Not long after, he allegedly punched the knocked the victim unconscious with a punch to the head.

The offender is described as being Aboriginal in appearance, about 183cm (6’0”) tall, with an athletic build. He was wearing a white hooded jumper, black pants and black trainers at the time of the alleged assault.

Police have released CCTV footage of the alleged offender and are seeking people to identify the man.

Anyone with any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6411809.