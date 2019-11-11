Cultural precinct plans open for comment

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts editor HELEN MUSA leads her “Arts in the City” column with news about a proposed cultural precinct in Queanbeyan.

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council has released concept designs for the Queanbeyan Civic and Cultural Precinct for public exhibition and comment. Forty per cent of the precinct at 257 Crawford Street, will be focused on community and cultural purposes, with linkages to The Q and the Bicentennial Hall. Comments to yourvoice.qprc.nsw.gov.au

ACE Canberra pianist Edward “Teddy” Neeman will join violinist and new Canberran, Dan Russell, of the Phoenix Collective, in a recital of violin and piano sonatas by Delius and Elgar, then “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. At Larry Sitsky Recital Room, 7pm, November 21. Book at trybooking.com

CANBERRA artist Julie Aston will exhibit her small, whimsical sculptures in “The Gathering”, opening at 23 Goodparla Street, Hawker, 4pm on November 23 and continuing 10am-5pm daily until December 1. Aston and sculptor husband Alan were in the news in 2010 when Alan’s herd of sculpted zebras “grazing” on the edge of Lake George caused a brouhaha.

CANBERRA composer Michael Dooley celebrates his 60th birthday in a two-evening musical feast at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest. The first course on Friday, November 22, is classical, with the Llewellyn Choir and soloists, while the second the following day is more jazz and gospel-flavoured. Book for both at trybooking.com

AFTER 50 years of running Narek Galleries, first in Canberra and Tharwa, then in a church on the road to Tathra and finally in Bermagui, curator and owner Karen O’Clery (nee Beaver) says “it’s time” – time for her to focus on rehabilitating 40 acres of burnt forest and time for a new generation to take over the galleries. Inquire at 0487 679422.

A “GOODBYE – Hello” note has arrived from Canberra Wind Symphony which, after five seasons, will change its name to Australian Wind Symphony to become a national touring ensemble. The orchestra of wind musicians will launch in mid-2020, but in the meantime it’s doing some fundraising. Donations to armchairphilanthropy.com.

SYDNEY Consort’s last concert for the year is a tribute to the late Canberra viola d’amore player Ross Mitchell. “Double Trouble” is a display of Biber, JS Bach and Vivaldi on viola d’amores and baroque violins. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, November 17. Book at trybooking.com or at the door.