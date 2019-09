Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was arrested yesterday (September 26) after he robbed an Isabella Plains home in the late morning.

Police were alerted of the man in the home after they received a call reporting the unknown man in the residence.

They raced to the home at about 10.30am but when they arrived the man, a 41-year-old, fled.

He was caught a short time later with a stolen mobile phone and other stolen items.

He will face charges in the ACT Magistrates Court.