Digital edition February 28

PAUL COSTIGAN has some trees that need saving, JON STANHOPE says our prison is one of the most violent in Australia and, 30 years on, MICHAEL MOORE remembers the early days of self-government.
An edition of unexpectedness: reviewer WENDY JOHNSON breakfasts at a new restaurant with odd opening hours – 9pm to 9am. And KATHRYN VUKOVLJAK visits an open garden in Fadden where even weeds are tolerated!
“The ACT government inherited a fabulous urban forest. Our beloved trees are now being slowly and randomly squandered away. This is a national crime.” PAUL COSTIGAN is pulling no punches on Page 9.
AN edition of wonder: PAUL COSTIGAN wonders how the planning minister keeps his job, ROBERT MACKLIN wonders what the bloody hell the PM’s thinking and KATE MEIKLE wonders where her “boss baby” came from.
The death toll of trees being planted along the new tramway is rising, which is no surprise to horticulturist CEDRIC BRYANT, who says high summer isn’t the time to be planting them.
