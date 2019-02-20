Dining / Dining til dawn in Narrabundah

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WHEN I first heard a new restaurant at Narrabundah shops opened at 9pm and closed at 9am, I scratched my head. I eat later than many, but heading to a restaurant that late? I’d fall asleep in my soup.

Now that I’ve been to Kita, it all makes sense.

Kita’s logo features a night owl. The owners took a punt that shift workers, late-night partiers, some travellers and those who just love life most when the sun goes down would love a restaurant with radically different “night owl” hours.

The bet has paid off with Kita coming alive throughout the night with diners wanting more than fast food.

I’m not a night owl and so visited for brekkie. We were hankering for the Indonesian food Kita is famous for.

The martabak omelette ($15.50) was intriguing. It was stuffed with spicy minced beef, potato and shallots and was piping hot.

I road tested the nasi goreng, which Kita labels the “Breakfast for Champions” ($19.50). The bowl was packed – and I mean packed – with fried rice and topped with a fried egg. A generous piece of chicken came on the side as did a bowl of spicy pickles and a super delicious corn fritter. I gave it my all, but didn’t win the champion title. While I only finished half, I can see how starving shift workers would savour that size of a breakfast dish.

My friend, even though it was hot outside, ordered the Kita Bowl ($15.50). We all had a taste and gave it a big thumbs up – it was our fave dish. A big serve of rice porridge sat in piping-hot, flavoursome chicken broth. The dish came to life with shallots (crunchy), fried onions, a poached egg and soya sauce for that salty sensation. OMG!

Don’t sweat it if Indonesian food isn’t your thing. You can also enjoy dishes such as a good old, classic, bacon-and-egg roll ($10.50) or plain toast ($6.50) or eggs benedict ($18.50).

Kita is pretty chilled. The staff are friendly and efficient but not pushy. They’ll do whatever they can to make you happy.

The décor is also relaxed, and we loved the floor. Kita was an Indian restaurant for many, many moons and when the old carpet was ripped up black and orange tiles were discovered underneath. Even though they weren’t all in good shape, they were pretty cool and so Kita staff treated them. They now form a major feature.

Kita’s decor also features wonderful photos of Indonesian people and places, each full of character.

Kita’s not licensed and there’s no BYO. Open Wednesday to Thursday, 9pm-9am; Friday to Sunday, 9pm to noon, at 59 Boolimba Crescent, Narrabundah. Call 6295 1898.