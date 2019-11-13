Disappointed building leader calls on Ramsay to delay bill

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

MASTER Builders ACT is calling on the ACT government to delay the commencement of a bill, which would make company directors liable for building defects, until a genuine stakeholder consultation is done. 

Master Builders CEO Michael Hopkins

The Master Builders ACT made the calls in a submission to the ACT Legislative Assembly Inquiry into the “Building and Construction Amendment Bill 2019” today (November 13).

Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins says the bill will result in many unintended consequences for good quality builders in the ACT.

“And [it won’t] do anything to address the legacy problems created through government’s failure to address building quality in the past,” he says.

“All state and territory building ministers made a landmark agreement in July this year to implement the Building Confidence Report prepared by expert’s Bronwyn Weir and Peter Shergold.

“It is disappointing that the ACT Minister has acted unilaterally, in isolation from his peers in other states and without any stakeholder consultation to introduce these laws. ”

Now, Mr Hopkins is calling on the ACT government to remain focused on working with the other state and territory ministers, and industry, to implement the 24 recommendations of the Building Confidence Report.

“A key issue that remains unanswered is the degree of conflict with Commonwealth Law,” he says.

“The MBA is calling on Minister Ramsay to release the legal advice he received that addresses the potential conflict between the proposed ACT law and any Federal law or regulation.

“Laws already exist which allow the ACT Building Regulator to take disciplinary action against licensed builders and building companies to hold them responsible for the rectification of defective work.

“Aside from the potential to impact local employment, the introduction of these laws will cause compliance and insurance costs to increase and experienced directors will back away from the boards of local building companies.

“We urge the Minister to consider the negative impacts and flow on effects that the proposed laws will have on the local building and construction industry.

“In order to achieve the best outcomes on building quality improvement, we encourage the Minister to engage with the local industry and key stakeholders on future reforms.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleHave you seen young Jay?
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply