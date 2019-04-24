Discover the talented people who power Mitchell

SUPPORTED by Gungahlin’s newer surrounding suburbs, Mitchell is home to a growing variety of businesses and services.

The suburb was named after Maj. Sir Thomas Livingstone Mitchell, surveyor-general and explorer of NSW, and all its streets are named after Australian industrialists.

This week “CityNews” meet some of the top, expert businesses operating out of the northside’s commercial hub.

Creative ways to insulate

NOW’s the time to insulate the home and ahead of winter, says BASC’s project manager Murray Johnson.

BASC, which stands for blinds, awnings, shutters and curtains, is a locally owned and operated company specialising in supplying quality window furnishings in and around the ACT.

Murray says BASC has an extensive range of blinds, awnings, shutters and curtains that can help insulate homes over the cold months.

“A lined curtain with well-manufactured and well-fitted pelmets are an excellent way of retaining heat within the house,” he says.

It’s the same with their cellular blinds, he says, which keep the cold out. Likewise, plantation shutters, which can be made to measure.

“Our external awnings are another great way to keep the cold out,” he says.

“The zip-track awnings are Australian made and designed and are mostly popular because of their simplicity.

“They’re a great product and they’re really robust.”

BASC recently took on two sales assistants, Julee Scott and Kate McInnes, who come with many years’ experience and can help customers with any window-furnishing query.

“We have a showroom with an extensive range of products and people can pop in at any time without an appointment,” Murray says.

BASC, Unit 9, 9 Brookes Street, Mitchell. Call 6255 0055, email basc@bascact.com.au or visit bascact.com.au

Quilt care will ensure winter warmth

LOCALLY owned and proud of it, the family-owned Mitchell business, Therma Quilts specialises in making and servicing feather and down products such as quilts, pillows and cushions that have been keeping Canberrans warm since the ’80s.

As the weather gets colder, it can even make quilts bigger or smaller to suit any changes in bed sizes since last winter.

Using quality textiles, the seamstresses at Therma Quilts hand-make every item suited to the customer’s needs and provide a top-up service when quilts and pillows show signs of wear or loss of warmth and fluffiness.

“Servicing of feather and down products are essential for keeping them in optimal condition for comfort,” Therma Quilts says.

“With time and usage, body proteins and lipids (natural oils and perspiration) are absorbed on to quilt casings and into the feather and down inside.

“Over time, this build-up dampens the down, which causes it to lose its thermal resistance. However, regular servicing of your quilts would ensure that your down is fresh, fluffy and keeps you nice and warm during winter.

“With time and usage, the fabrics on quilts wear out and get thin, but once holes appear there is no need to throw away your quilt.

“Whether you’re wanting to rejuvenate your quilt, customise it or buy a new custom-made one we can look after you,” Therma Quilts says.

Therma Quilts, 10-12 Kemble Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 6859 or visit thermaquilts.com.au

Accountant Jane takes her clients to heart

WITH the desire to give clients a personalised accounting service, Jane Hadrill established Hadrill Accounting 12 years ago.

“We are passionate about clients, we’ve got a real interest in small businesses and we look at the client and the business together, rather than separately,” she says.

“It’s all about the relationship. You see clients once or twice a year and over time you get to know them and their families and interests. All of this knowledge can inform the advice I give.

“We take a strategic approach to our clients’ financial circumstances, taking into account personal goals, wider family relationships and attitude to money.”

Jane says Hadrill Accounting can give businesses the tools they need to be able to fine tune the direction they want the business to go.

“We help them do this by looking at such things as budgeting, profit margins, cash flow and long-term goals,” she says.

Aside from business advice, Hadrill Accounting can also help with business tax returns.

“And we are transparent with our costing,” she says.

“We never any charge for short phone calls or emails. Clients will never get an unexpected bill – we always tell clients in advance if we are charging for a particular piece of advice.”

Hadrill Accounting, 3/6 Dacre Street, Mitchell. Call 6154 7792 or visit hadrillaccounting.com.au

Cher brings ‘playful activities’ to adults

SINCE establishing Aerial Sports in 2015, its owner Cher Albrecht says her objective is to bring playful activities into adult, sedentary lifestyles.

And after opening a second section for classes, Aerial Sports now has more space for even more play through a range of classes such as regular aerial, silk, lyra or trapeze, as well as classes that work on handstands and flexibility.

“These classes give adults the opportunity to work out, but in a fun way,” she says.

“It’s an alternative to a gym workout.”

Cher says she also gets people who have stressful jobs or lives come in to switch off and have a great time.

“You still get a full body workout climbing and moving in and on the apparatuses and you’re able to explore what your body can do,” she says.

Since the expansion Aerial Sports now offers an extra adult class for beginners on Saturdays at 11.30am and an extra aerial foundations class on Sunday at 6pm and Wednesday at 7pm.

“You don’t need to be strong for these classes, you build strength as you learn,” she says.

Aerial Sports also runs multiple kids classes, which are run on a term basis but Cher says the adult classes are run on a casual basis.

Aerial Sports, 17a Darling Street. Call 62620215, email info@aerialsports.com.au or visit aerialsports.com.au

‘Guardians’ keep an eye on the administration

MOTIVATED to help business owners reach their full potential, Kristin and Dan Miller founded Trade Guardian in 2009 to do just that.

They were inspired after Kristin assisted her father with his painting business in 2008. She created a bookkeeping process to get him up to date with his reporting, assisted with marketing, quoting, invoicing, chasing debtors and booking in jobs.

“We could see the immediate impact it had on his business and we were motivated to help other business owners as well,” Kristin says.

Trade Guardian provides administrative and bookkeeping support such as data entry, bank reconciliations, payroll, super and LSL reporting, payment processing, chasing over debtors, activity statements and other compliance work.

“We support a wide range of small businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals and tradespeople,” Kristin says.

“All business owners work so hard and should focus on the core components of their business.

“We can take the administrative pressure off and ensure all compliance requirements are met.

“We are qualified and competent and love working with small business owners to support them in what they do.”

Kristin says they also work closely with each business owner to tailor a service, which will specifically meet their needs.

Trade Guardian, Unit 8, 29 Buckland Street, Mitchell. Call 6162 1928 or visit tradeguardian.com.au

New owners bring ‘fresh approach’ to servicing

CAR Service Canberra’s new owners Jake and Monique Hickenbotham are revamping the business with energy and a fresh approach.

“It was a pretty good shop in the past, we’re just bringing with us some new energy,” Jake says.

Jake, who has 13 years experience as a mechanic, is looking forward to adding his experience to the 15 years Car Service Canberra has been in Mitchell.

The Repco-authorised service centre, does all car servicing and repairs, auto-electrical work, manufacturer’s log book service, engine diagnostics, commercial van and light truck servicing, campervan and caravan service and trailer safety check and service.

When it comes to care servicing, Jake says don’t leave it too long.

“If you leave it too long, things might go wrong but if you service your car every six months, you’ll get more mileage out of it,” he says.

Overall, Jake says Car Service Canberra offers an excellent service at a reasonable price.

Car Service Canberra, 7 Baillieu Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 8100 or visit carservicecanberra.com.au