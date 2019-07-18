Disoriented woman in Red Hill raises concerns

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE want to confirm the safety of a woman after she appeared confused and disoriented at the Federal Golf Club in Red Hill.

She was seen alone, at about 12.30pm yesterday (July18) and was unable to confirm he address.

The woman was last seen at about 2.20pm walking on Gowrie Drive, the road leading into the Federal Golf Course.

She’s described as Caucasian in appearance, about 40-50 years old with long, dark greying hair. She was wearing glasses, a green top, grey trackpants and black sneakers.

Police have concerns for the woman’s welfare and would like to confirm she is safe.

Anyone who may be able to help police locate or identify this woman is urged to contact ACT Policing operations on 131 444.