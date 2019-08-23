Doing the time warp again at the NFSA

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Film and Sound Archive is kicking off its new “Arc Out Loud” season tonight with a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

Billed as the ultimate cult classic, the 1975 film was directed by Jim Sharman, who also staged the theatrical version in London and Sydney

The NFSA invites members of a certain age to do the time warp again.

But for the uninitiated, there’ll be a cheat sheet to help them navigate the Transylvanian adventures of Janet, Brad and Dr Frank-N-Furter.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, Arc Cinema, Friday, August 23. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au