Doing the time warp again at the NFSA

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
A still from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

THE National Film and Sound Archive is kicking off its new “Arc Out Loud” season tonight with a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

Billed as the ultimate cult classic, the 1975 film was directed by Jim Sharman, who also staged the theatrical version in London and Sydney

The NFSA invites members of a certain age to do the time warp again.

But for the uninitiated, there’ll be a cheat sheet to help them navigate the Transylvanian adventures of Janet, Brad and Dr Frank-N-Furter.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, Arc Cinema, Friday, August 23. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘Trees’ bring new birds to damaged ACT landscape
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply