Earthquake shakes Mitchell building

MITCHELL workers were left confused just after 10am this morning (Friday, January 18) when a commercial building on Flemington Road in Mitchell shook for a few seconds.

Not long after earthquakes.ga.gov.au reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake had hit near Sutton, NSW.

Janet, 47, of Curtin who had been working in the Canberra CityNews office at the time of the earthquake said she had thought a truck had driven in the building.