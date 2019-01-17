Earthquake shakes Mitchell building

MITCHELL workers were left confused just after 10am this morning (Friday, January 18) when a commercial building on Flemington Road in Mitchell shook for a few seconds. 

Not long after earthquakes.ga.gov.au reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake had hit near Sutton, NSW.

Janet, 47, of Curtin who had been working in the Canberra CityNews office at the time of the earthquake said she had thought a truck had driven in the building.

 

One Response to “Earthquake shakes Mitchell building”

  1. January 18, 2019 at 11:32 am #

    Would that be enough to make the Opal building in Sydney fall down, seeing gravity is already doing damage?

    Reply

