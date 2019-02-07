Elderly woman attacked in Dickson supermarket

AN 83-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday (February 6), requiring emergency treatment after a Lyneham woman allegedly pushed her in a Dickson supermarket.

The Lyneham woman, 34, was identified from CCTV footage and was arrested yesterday.

She was also charged with possessing a prohibited substance and faced the ACT Magistrate’s Court today (February 8).

Police urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6361155.