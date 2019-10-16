Exhibition ‘exposes’ the personal stories of photographers

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a 10-month journey of personal discovery with photographer Hilary Wardhaugh, 10 Canberra region photographers are showing off their skills and creativity in a new show called “Exposure”.

Developed through a PhotoAccess studio workshop led by Wardhaugh, the show unveils works varying in subject matter, technique and presentation, with each artist incorporating sources of inspiration, crises of confidence and processes of exploring personal stories.

“Exposure” features works by Tony Boston, Mitch Crosbie, Jenny Dettrick, Gemma Hoyle Farrell, Fiona Bowring-Greer, Tahnee Marie McElligott, Yvette Perine, Luke Power and Amanda Pratt.

“It’s really been an immersive journey. The workshop has given me the opportunity to set aside dedicated time to work on something I love doing and being able exhibit at PhotoAccess is really wonderful,” exhibiting artist Amanda Pratt says.

“Exposure” Huw Davies Gallery Manuka Arts Centre, corner of Manuka Circle and New South Wales Crescent, Griffith, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, October 18 to November 2. Opening by photographer Lori Cicchini, 6pm, Thursday, October 17, all welcome.