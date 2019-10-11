Final Provenance apartments offer bigger floor plans

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH slightly bigger floor plans and more storage, the remaining apartments for sale in the Provenance building at the Founders Lane development in Civic are likely to appeal mostly to owner occupiers.

Situated between the Canberra Centre and Gorman House, Founders Lane is a precinct of four separate buildings, each offering apartments with something slightly different in features, layout and design.

Provenance will also be a purely residential building with no commercial spaces.

With a range of two and three-bedroom floor plans scattered throughout the building, prices start at $650,000. The units offer SMEG kitchen appliances, double glazing and engineered stone bench tops.

For a limited time, developer JWLand is offering an “Essential Starters Package” to new buyers who purchase in Provenance. The package includes relocation and window furnishings.

The Mark and Provenance (Stages 1 and 2) have both reached practical completion.

Its developers believe that the Founders Lane precinct is helping transform and revitalise the previously neglected former public housing site in Braddon between Reid and Civic.

The Founders Lane vision is to create a vibrant and eclectic precinct with a blend of apartment living, quiet cafes, quirky Canberra pop-ups and community green spaces on the city’s doorstep.

It’s being released in four stages encompassing about 700 apartments.

“An advantage of precinct developments, such as Founders Lane, is that we, as the developer, have better control in delivering liveable communities,” says Nick Babic, project marketing manager for JWLand.

“We are able to design it so that each building has a unique offering so that everything compliments each other, rather than competes.

“Founders Lane will offer a city lifestyle experience that is second to none with the best of Canberra’s dining, retail and cultural experience located just minutes from your door.

“Take a short stroll over to Lonsdale Street in Braddon explore the endless tapestry of bars, cafés and restaurants.”

Walking and cycle paths around Lake Burley Griffin and vast nature reserves of Mount Majura are a short walk away.

“With rooftop gardens, pet-embracing policies and a focus on sustainable, efficient design and resident amenity, we are delivering truly ‘liveable’ spaces aimed at enhancing the lives of residents and creating vibrant urban precincts,” says Nick.

“Buying an apartment at Founders Lane is a great investment option. It is close to the Parliamentary Triangle, ANU and light rail. It’s also a short drive to Canberra International Airport.

“Practical construction has been completed for both The Mark and Provenance. We are now conducting pre-settlement inspections with our buyers.

“We are working closely with the ACT Government to ensure all required sign offs and approvals are in order for the unit titling process to occur as quickly as possible.

“We expect buyers will be able to move into their new home before the end of the year. What a great way to celebrate Christmas and New Year in your newly completed apartment.”

Nick says JWLand is an ACT-based property developer with a mission to raise the bar and create exceptional developments in Canberra.

“The company is committed to creating and delivering precincts where residents feel like they are a part of a community,” he says.

“To create these communities, our developments are planned and designed with a variety of needs in mind due to the diverse nature of people living within them. We proudly walk through our precincts and feel like we have enriched people’s lives. This is a value we’ll continue to deliver.”

He says JWLand is also conscious of the need to build and deliver sustainable communities.

“This is evident through the materials we select during the construction of our projects,” says Nick.

“Additionally, we have partnered with the ANU Energy Change Institute who are engaging in renewable energy research for Australia. We also want to demonstrate that medium to high-density living can enhance urban areas and reduce the footprint society has on the environment.

“JWLand has always prided itself on delivering exceptional customer service and a premium product. This is evident by the number of loyal and repeat buyers we have had over the years. As a result, we feel like an extension of our buyers’ families.

“The continual support and customer service delivered by the entire team is what sets JWLand’s developments apart. We value and appreciate our customers. We want them to have the best possible experience from the moment they purchase one of our property’s all the way through to when we hand over the keys to their brand new home.

“Additionally, the materials and products utilised throughout our developments are of the highest quality. It has been our mission from the inception of the company to raise the bar and deliver exceptional homes in Canberra’s best regions.”

There are a few styled apartments available for viewing. To book a private viewing email info@founderslane.com.au or call 1800 290628.