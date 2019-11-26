Final year students win annual ‘Assembly’ award

By
Helen Musa
-
At Graduating exhibition of 2019, from left… Prof Denise Ferris, Speaker Joy Burch, Kate Matthews, Joseph Nuttall. Photo: Prue Hazelgrove

THIS year’s winners of the Legislative Assembly’s annual award for emerging artists are two final year students from the ANU School of Art and Design’s graduating exhibition of 2019.

A segment of Kate Matthews’ “The Public Machine”, 2019, photo-montage paste-up, augmented reality.

Each student is awarded a $500 grant to help with the cost of materials associated with their artistic practice. They are also invited to have their works exhibited in the London Circuit corridor of the Assembly building, where they can be viewed from the street throughout 2020.

Vicki Dunne, acting-speaker of the Assembly, selected the recipients of this years’ prizes.

Kate Matthews, who has also been taking social photographs for “CityNews” this year, was singled out for “The Public Machine”, photomontage paste-up, augmented reality, and Joseph Nuttall for his oil on canvas work, “Comprehension Orange, Cream, Blue”.

“Comprehension Orange, Cream, Blue” 2019, by Joseph Nuttall, oil on canvas. Photo: Brenton McGeachie

Speaker of the Assembly, Joy Burch, thanked Mrs Dunne and said: “All of the artists make such a significant contribution to the visual arts. I commend their efforts and wish them all every success in their future careers.”

She said that the assembly’s Art Advisory Committee had developed a strong relationship with the ANU School of Art and Design over many years now, and that it was a privilege to have this opportunity to foster visual arts in the ACT.

