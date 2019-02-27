A RESIDENT has been taken to hospital following a fire this morning in Wanniassa. ACT Fire & Rescue were called to a house in Duffus Place where they found a fire contained to a single […]
Fire in Wanniassa, one person taken to hospital
A RESIDENT has been taken to hospital following a fire this morning in Wanniassa.
ACT Fire & Rescue were called to a house in Duffus Place where they found a fire contained to a single room.
Firefighters conducted atmospheric monitoring and air ventilation operations to ensure the area was safe before handing the property back to its owners.
