News Firefighters cross the border to help battle blaze By CityNews - March 12, 2019 ACT Fire and Rescue support NSW Fire and Rescue in Queanbeyan FIREFIGHTERS from Canberra crossed the border to help NSW Fire & Rescue battle a house fire at Surveyor Place, Queanbeyan. ACT Fire & Rescue firefighters have concluded operations and NSW Fire & Rescue and NSW Police will remain on scene.