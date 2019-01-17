FOUR children and one adult have been taken to hospital after a fire sparked in the kitchen of a Duffy home today (January 17). Firefighters extinguished the fire but the rear of the property on […]
House fire sends four children to hospital
FOUR children and one adult have been taken to hospital after a fire sparked in the kitchen of a Duffy home today (January 17).
Firefighters extinguished the fire but the rear of the property on Tantangara Street sustained major structural damage and the ceiling collapsed.
ACT Ambulance Service assessed and transported the adult and four children to hospital for minor smoke inhalation.
