Five secretaries go in public service restructure

FIVE departmental secretaries have been displaced in a major restructure of the public service from 18 departments to 14. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the departure of Kerri Hartland (Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business), Renee Leon (Department of Human Services), Mark Mrdak (Department of Communications and the Arts), Daryl Quinlivan (Department of Agriculture) and Dr Heather Smith (Department of Industry, Innovation and Science).

“Having fewer departments will allow us to bust bureaucratic congestion, improve decision-making and ultimately deliver better services for the Australian people,” the Prime Minister told a media conference this morning (December 5).

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Mike Welsh

Four new departments will be created each merging a number of portfolios. Agriculture, water and environment is to be brought together in a new department. A new department will be created to absorb industry, science, energy and resources. Infrastructure, transport, regional development, communications and the arts will also be merged.

ACT Senator and Assistant Finance Minister Zed Seselja says that he welcomes the Prime Minister’s comments making it clear these reforms are not a savings exercise.

“They are about ensuring taxpayers money is spent most effectively to deliver the services Australians expect,” he says.

“No services Australians rely on will be stopped or reduced as a result of these changes.

“I want to thank each of these secretaries, for their exemplary service to our nation and to Australians over many years. Their service has been outstanding and I send my best wishes for their future efforts.”

1 COMMENT

  1. The cost of these amalgamations will be huge. The Customs and Immigration merger cost was never revealed but would probably have been over $100m.

