Free expo aims to help you ‘find your tribe’

THE Connect and Participate Expo on Saturday, May 4, is a fun and interactive free community event featuring live music, food stalls, demonstrations and activities – with something to interest everyone, says event organiser Clare Pascoe.
It is an inclusive, all-age, all-ability, family-friendly day showcasing a variety of Canberra’s hobby groups, sporting clubs, art groups, music groups, bands, dance groups, choirs, support groups and volunteering opportunities, she says.
“The CAP Expo provides all Canberrans, whether they are long-time residents or new to town, with a chance to see, learn about and connect with a wide range of groups, clubs and special-interest social opportunities that exist in our community,” Clare says.
“Having social connections and participating in activities that we find fun, enjoyable and interesting is such an important part of our overall health and well-being.
“This is a great way for people who want to expand their social circles, make new friends, give back through volunteering, learn new skills or develop an interest or new hobby to connect with like-minded Canberrans.”
Minister for Disability Rachel Stephen-Smith says Canberra is lucky to have so many active community groups with many participating in the CAP Expo.
“The CAP Expo is a wonderful example of how diverse and inclusive Canberra is,” she says.
“It’s a great opportunity for our local community groups and organisations to come together and show people what they do and how to get involved.”
Connect and Participate Expo, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 11am-4pm, Saturday, May 4.
Who’s who at the expo
STALLHOLDER LIST
SPECIAL INTEREST
- 501st Legion
- Capital Tigers – Official Richmond Supporters Group
- Omnia Adventurers and Social Club
- Dragons Abreast Canberra
- Makehackvoid
- Community Radio 2XX Inc
- Canberra Bushwalking Club
- Friends of the Memorial
- Traditional Boat Squadron of Australia
- ACT Storytellers Guild
- Heraldry & Genealogy Society of Canberra
- Cactus & Succulent Society of the ACT Inc
- Canberra Region Amateur Radio Club
- Philatelic Society of Canberra
- Woodcraft Guild of the ACT
- National Military Enactment Group
- Canberra Repertory Society
- Panzergruppe South
- Canberra Model Shipwrights Society Inc
- ACT Humanist Society Inc
- Canberra Astronomical Society
ANIMALS & OUTDOORS
- ACT Companion Dog Club
- ACT Wildlife Inc
- ACT Parks and Conservation Service
- National Parks Association of the ACT Inc.
- Pets and Positive Ageing Inc
ART & CRAFT
- Canberra Lapidary Club Inc
- The Canberra Calligraphy Society
- Canberra Speculative Fiction Guild
- ACT & Region Machine Knitters Guild
- Southern Cross Club Social Art Group
- Canberra Quilters Inc
DANCE
- Monaro Folk Society
- The Flamenco Centre Canberra
- Bellyup Bellydance
- Silver Soles Cloggers Inc
- Nia Canberra
- Folk Dance Canberra
- Canberra Dance Theatre Inc
- Jumptown Swing
- Rostrum Australia
- Toastmasters International Monaro Division
- Canberra Walkers – BungyPump Walking Group
CULTURAL & EDUCATIONAL
- VIEW Clubs of Australia
- Canberra Irish Language Association
- ACT Bilingual Education Alliance
- Dante Alighieri Society of Canberra
- Das Zentrum Australian-German Institute Inc.
- ACT German Language School Inc.
- Royal Life Saving ACT
- Girl Guides – ACT & NE NSW Region
MUSIC, PERFORMANCE & SINGING
- Ukulele Republic of Canberra
- Canberra College of Piping and Drumming
- Young Music Society
- Tuggeranong Valley Band
- COZMO (Capital of Australia Mandolinata)
- Canberra Brass Inc
- Sing Australia
- Canberra Harmony Chorus
- Mixtape Chorus
- Warehouse Circus Inc
- Rebus Theatre
SPORTS
- Little Athletics ACT
- Table Tennis ACT
- Canberra Cascades Artistic Swimming Club Inc
- Wheelchair Sports NSW
- Special Olympics Greater Canberra
- Kids Football Club
- Canberra Roller Derby League
- Kung Fu Wushu ACT Inc
- Calisthenics ACT
- Woden Valley Swim Club
- ACT Disc Golf Club Incorporated
COMMUNITY & SUPPORT
- Northside Community Service
- Belconnen Community Services
- Feros Care
- Communities@Work
- Volunteering and Contact ACT
- DeafACT
- Diversity ACT Community Services
- Cerebral Palsy Alliance
- Australian Indigenous Alpine Sports Foundation
- Canberra Blind Society
- This Is My Brave Australia
- Community Service #1
- Celebration of African Australians ACT Inc
- Woden Community Service
- Inner South Canberra Community Council
- Mable
- SHOUT
- ACT NoWaste