Free expo aims to help you ‘find your tribe’

THE Connect and Participate Expo on Saturday, May 4, is a fun and interactive free community event featuring live music, food stalls, demonstrations and activities – with something to interest everyone, says event organiser Clare Pascoe.

It is an inclusive, all-age, all-ability, family-friendly day showcasing a variety of Canberra’s hobby groups, sporting clubs, art groups, music groups, bands, dance groups, choirs, support groups and volunteering opportunities, she says.

“The CAP Expo provides all Canberrans, whether they are long-time residents or new to town, with a chance to see, learn about and connect with a wide range of groups, clubs and special-interest social opportunities that exist in our community,” Clare says.

“Having social connections and participating in activities that we find fun, enjoyable and interesting is such an important part of our overall health and well-being.

“This is a great way for people who want to expand their social circles, make new friends, give back through volunteering, learn new skills or develop an interest or new hobby to connect with like-minded Canberrans.”

Minister for Disability Rachel Stephen-Smith says Canberra is lucky to have so many active community groups with many participating in the CAP Expo.

“The CAP Expo is a wonderful example of how diverse and inclusive Canberra is,” she says.

“It’s a great opportunity for our local community groups and organisations to come together and show people what they do and how to get involved.”

Connect and Participate Expo, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 11am-4pm, Saturday, May 4.

Who’s who at the expo

STALLHOLDER LIST

SPECIAL INTEREST

ANIMALS & OUTDOORS

ART & CRAFT

DANCE

CULTURAL & EDUCATIONAL

MUSIC, PERFORMANCE & SINGING

SPORTS

