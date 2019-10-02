Garden fundraiser gets kids playing music

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
A music-themed corner of the Anderson gardens

MUSIC-lovers Brian and Dianne Anderson will open their magnificent Red Hill garden next week for “Music in the Garden”, a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s new “Just Brass” program.

Visitors, “CityNews” hears, will be met with fanfares by local brass players and the gardens will come alive to the sound of organ works performed by Brendon Lukin, who is expected to play works from Bach to “Colonel Bogey March”.

“Just Brass” gained national awareness through the TV series, “Don’t Stop the Music”, which followed the musical journey of students as they met the challenges of learning an instrument.

The program begins next term, when 20 nominated students from one local school will receive free lessons, free access to an instrument, transport, afternoon teas, books and a T-shirt.

All musicians have donated their time for this event, which will have Christmas puddings, sausage sandwiches and drinks for sale. Patrons are welcome to bring a picnic and rug, but no alcohol.

“Music in the Garden”, address supplied on purchase of ticket, 1pm-3.30pm, Saturday, October 12. Booking to trybooking.com Donations to “Just Brass” are welcome via salvationarmy.org.au

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberra Railway Museum gains steam
Next articleLauren tops big award night for women builders
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply