Gardening / Resist the seed temptation

Don’t try to bring seeds into Australia from overseas, the penalties are dire, warns gardening columnist CEDRIC BRYANT

ONE of the great tourist attractions to travelling Australians is visiting gardens where unfamiliar plants may be growing.

It is so tempting to gather a few seeds, but our quarantine laws are some of the most stringent in the world, equalled only by NZ.

Anyone who watches the “Border Force” television program will be acutely aware of the penalties of bringing in prohibited items. From the gardener’s point of view, seeds of prohibited plants are of particular concern. It is definitely not worth the risk.

When we owned our nursery, I used to order seeds from free distribution by the Royal Horticultural Society in the UK. They were sent directly to the Quarantine Service in Weston (later burnt down in the 2003 fires). The seeds were checked out, any not allowed in were destroyed and the good ones passed on to me.

Anyone thinking of bringing seeds into the country should ensure they are from a reputable seed firm in their original packaging with the common and botanical name.

Declare them without fail when going through customs where they will be checked and, if not on the prohibited list, will be given back to you.

ABC news recently reported that July was the driest (4mm of rain) and hottest with the average daytime temperature of 13C since records began.



I have mentioned previously, I have the figures for the district from 1870. So, let’s look at these claims on rainfall with the year and the rainfall in brackets for July. In 1881 (3.8mm), 1970 (2.3mm), 1979 (2.8mm), 1982 (1.6mm). All less than the 4mm we received in July.



INCIDENTALLY , they regularly quote “since records began”. I contacted the Bureau of Meteorology and was informed the oldest current official weather station in Canberra was established in 1968!

There were older ones but they only operated for a relatively short time and were closed down with no long-term figures.

With this in mind, I still recommend an excellent, good-quality rain gauge that measures at least 100mm of rain is essential for every garden.

My good-quality rain gauge is made by Nylex. Rainfall varies enormously in the ACT from Tuggeranong to Gungahlin. The drip system is still the most effective, which takes the water deep down to the roots. If you don’t use this system now’s the time to think about installing it before the coming summer.

