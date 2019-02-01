Guitar haul in Gungahlin police raid

A COLLECTION of guitars was among the haul of stolen property and drugs police recovered in a raid in Gungahlin yesterday (February 1).

Police, armed with a search warrant, were following up on an aggravated burglary where items, including guitars, had been stolen.

In the raid, police also found what they describe as a “sophisticated cannabis cultivation set up” including 20 mature plants and 50 cannabis seedlings. They also located a conducted energy weapon and stolen property.

Two men faced the ACT Magistrates Court today (February 2) on multiple offences including aggravated burglary, cultivate cannabis, possess prohibited weapon, theft, unlawful possession of stolen property.

