Haig Park festival ends with a ‘POP!’

THE final event for the City Renewal Authority’s Haig Park experiments will top off the program’s six-month long trial of events, activities and light-touch improvements aimed at revitalising Haig Park.

City Renewal Authority chief executive Malcolm Snow said: “It’s clear from the impressive 10,000 attendee turnout at our recent big spring picnic that Canberra shares our vision for this iconic green space in the heart of the city.”

“As the city centre’s backyard, Haig Park needs to be a welcoming public place for locals and visitors of all ages to linger and enjoy in a variety of ways,” he said.

Haig Park experiments program manager Adelaide Rief said that “POP!” had drawn inspiration from the delight that children and adults had while playing with bubbles in Haig Park at other events, and also drew inspiration from “Bubble”, the authority’s new inflatable, portable events pavilion commissioned for the experiments.

The event features a host of activities and performances highlighting bubbles and “all things that pop”, including DIY bubble net and wand making, a bubble science show, pop-up garden games and performance artists, the popular cardboard village, DJ Mr Michael playing pop music, and plenty more.

Haig Park Experiments project lead, Cathy Hope, said there would also be a slip-and-slide and water play games for all ages to enjoy, watering the park at the same time.

“POP!” next to Sullivan’s Creek in Haig Park, 11am-3pm, Saturday, December 7. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy, while food and drink will also be available for purchase.