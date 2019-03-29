Hannah Gadsby is ANU Alumna of the Year

COMEDIAN Hannah Gadsby is the Australian National University Alumna of the Year Award.

“She has received international recognition for her insight into trauma and abuse – and has fought to make to make visible those whose situations often go unseen,” vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt told a gala dinner in the new Kambri precinct of the university last night (March 29).

“These are values we live by at ANU, and hope our whole community share throughout their lives.”

Gadsby, who rose to global notoriety with her stand-up show “Nanette”, said by video link to the event that she was “pretty chuffed” to receive the honour although she acknowledged that she hadn’t perhaps been the best student.

She said she has graduated with an ANU Art History degree in 2003 which she wasn’t sure linked with comedy at all, although she said she was trying to put the two together.

Other 2019 ANU Alumni of the Year awards went to ACT Magistrate Louise Taylor for her impact on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights and access to justice for women in the community, and Sir Mike Brady, who also appeared by video link, for his contribution to science, particularly the impact of his medical research on diagnostic imaging patients.

Alexandra Clare was awarded the Young Alumna of the Year Award for her humanitarian advocacy through “Re:Coded”, which creates professional opportunities in the technology industry for youth in conflict-affected countries across the Middle East, while Lauren Dreyar and James Connolly were recognised for their volunteer work.

Prof Schmidt also made an eloquent plea for support as he launched a new fundraising campaign to help provide scholarships to make ANU accessible for all students admitted to ANU.

“We recognise talent is everywhere, opportunity is not, and these fundraising efforts will focus on student support to give any student with the will and capacity to succeed the opportunity to study at ANU,” Prof Schmidt said.

The gala dinner is the first event in the inaugural “ANU Welcome Back: Alumni Weekend”, which includes events and activities for ANU alumni, friends and their families.