Have you seen Damian?

DAMIAN Brown’s missing again and police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

The 46-year-old was last seen in the Woden area on October 17 and now police are seeking the public’s help to locate him.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with short brown hair, and of a slim build.

Damian has a distinctive tattoo of skulls on his inner left forearm.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Damian is urged to contact police on 131 444 using reference number 6461005.