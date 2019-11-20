Heiss brings Cowra love story to life at UC

AUTHOR Anita Heiss visited the University of Canberra this morning (November 21) as her novel, “Barbed Wire and Cherry Blossoms”, was announced as the UC Book of the Year for 2020.

The book is set in Cowra during 1944 and recounts a love story between a young Aboriginal woman and an escaped Japanese Prisoner of War.

The UC Book of the Year, now in its eighth year, is an unusual initiative to drive engagement and community for students and staff.

All commencing students across the five faculties receive a copy of the book, which is integrated into the curriculum and provides a common conversational topic on campus.

“The UC Book of the Year is a creative way to engage with students and aids in building that sense of community which is invaluable for our commencing students,” said deputy vice-chancellor, academic, Prof Geoff Crisp.

Heiss said: “To have the UC community engaging in the story of the Cowra Breakout, and life of Wiradjuri people living under the Act of Protection during wartime, will add to a greater understanding of a significant moment in Australian history.”

