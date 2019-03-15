Heritage Library celebrates moon landing in new spot

By
Helen Musa
-
Moon landing installation at the library

HIDDEN behind closed doors on Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick, is the newly located ACT Heritage Library and ArchivesACT is well worth a visit, but the signage could be better.

Unveiled this week by City Services Minister Chris Steel, is a bigger space for the ACT’s unique collection of irreplaceable items showcasing Canberra’s history.

Moon landing mascot Snoopy in one display case

The Heritage Library was previously based inside the Woden Library.

To celebrate the move to the new location, the ACT Heritage Library has a new exhibition, which will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. “Track me to the Moon – Canberra and Apollo 11” shows items from the collection, personal memorabilia and sound and video files, illustrating how Canberra played a big role in the success of the Apollo 11 moon landing, with footage of television coverage from Honeysuckle Creek.

New premises: 255 Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick

“The ACT Heritage Library collects and stores a variety of items that include newspapers, photographs, maps, books and diaries as well as digital material and microfilm,” Minister Steel.

“ArchivesACT inside the Library also provide access to ACT Government records that are more than 20 years old. The joint reading room helps make it an easy one-stop shop for anyone researching Canberra and the ACT.”

Track me to the Moon – Canberra and Apollo 11”, ACT Heritage Library, 255 Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick until June 30. For more information visit library.act.gov.au or phone 6205 9000.

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

