Holmberg gets her big portrait prize

THE winner of the 2019 National Photographic Portrait Prize, Alana Holmberg, was on hand yesterday (April 1) at the National Portrait Gallery to receive $30,000 in cash from the gallery and over $22,000 in photographic equipment donated by Canon.

Presenting the artist with her prize was like the grand finale, senior curator at the NPG, Christopher Chapman said.

Senior manager of communications and public relations for Canon Australia Andrew Giles said Canon’s aim was to provide platforms for artistic expression and inspiration so they were thrilled to be partnering with the National Portrait Gallery for the National Photographic Portrait Prize.

“We are ultimately known for the amazing things that people do with our cameras, lenses and printers and Alana will certainly be able to take full advantage of the creative possibilities her prize offers,” Giles said.

Holmberg took out the title of winner with her portrait of her pregnant sister titled “Greta In Her Kitchen, 36 weeks”.

Her portrait, along with those of the other finalists, can be seen at the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday, April 7. The gallery will close for six months on April 22 to repair defects in the building and will re-open on September 28.

