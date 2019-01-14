Hot weather brings total fire ban

THE ACT Emergency Services Agency has declared a total fire ban for Canberra today (Tuesday, January 15) after the Bureau of Meteorology predicted dry conditions with temperatures rising to 39C.

ACT ESA commissioner Dominic Lane says the fire rating today is very high and fires burning in very high conditions can be difficult to control.

If there’s a fire ACT ESA says expect embers to be blown around and spot fires may occur up to four kilometres ahead of the main fire.

“There is a chance people in the path of a fire may be injured or die. Some homes and businesses may be destroyed,” ACT ESA says.

The following nature reserves and roads will be closed for the duration of the fire ban:

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, selected roads within Namadgi National Park including Apollo Road, Orroral Road, Old Mill Road, Warks Road, Mount Franklin Road and the Corin Dam Road, Googong Foreshores, Kowen Forest, Lower Molonglo River Corridor, Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat Woodlands Sanctuary and the Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall.

The Boboyan Road and Brindabella Road remain open to through traffic.

The Tidbinbilla and Namadgi Visitors Centres will remain open.

Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will remain open.

Electric BBQs in Parks and Reserves including the National Arboretum Canberra and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbeques will be turned off.